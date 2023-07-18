Justin Fields names himself one of the Top 5 running quarterbacks in NFL history

Bears quarterback Justin Fields believes he is already one of the greatest running quarterbacks in NFL history.

Fields was asked on the All Things Covered podcast to offer his thoughts on the best running quarterbacks ever to play the game, and Fields said he has done enough to earn recognition.

“I’m definitely in the top five,” Fields said.

So who are Fields’ other four? He named Michael Vick, Cam Newton, Lamar Jackson and Steve Young. Among the notable names absent from Fields’ list are Randall Cunningham, Fran Tarkenton, Steve McNair and another Bears quarterback, Bobby Douglass, whose 968-yard rushing season in 1972 stood for decades as the league’s quarterback record.

Fields ran for 1,143 yards last season, the second-most for a quarterback in NFL history behind only Jackson’s 2019 total of 1,206 rushing yards. Fields may be putting himself in the all-time Top 5 a bit prematurely, but he has the ability to establish himself some day as the best running quarterback ever.