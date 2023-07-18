 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Daly MSR.jpg
Conor Daly will substitute for Simon Pagenaud at Iowa Speedway
Yu Darvish
Mixing It Up: Darvish Leans on Curveball
Brigham Young v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 9 Eli Raridon, sophomore tight end coming off a second ACL tear

Top Clips

nbc_egde_bte_womensworldcup_230717.jpg
USWNT’s form heading into 2023 World Cup
nbc_egde_bte_openlongshots_230717.jpg
Longshot bets at 2023 Open Championship?
nbc_nas_martintruexwins_230717.jpg
Truex Jr. finally cashes in at New Hampshire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Daly MSR.jpg
Conor Daly will substitute for Simon Pagenaud at Iowa Speedway
Yu Darvish
Mixing It Up: Darvish Leans on Curveball
Brigham Young v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 9 Eli Raridon, sophomore tight end coming off a second ACL tear

Top Clips

nbc_egde_bte_womensworldcup_230717.jpg
USWNT’s form heading into 2023 World Cup
nbc_egde_bte_openlongshots_230717.jpg
Longshot bets at 2023 Open Championship?
nbc_nas_martintruexwins_230717.jpg
Truex Jr. finally cashes in at New Hampshire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Fields names himself one of the Top 5 running quarterbacks in NFL history

  
Published July 18, 2023 09:55 AM

Bears quarterback Justin Fields believes he is already one of the greatest running quarterbacks in NFL history.

Fields was asked on the All Things Covered podcast to offer his thoughts on the best running quarterbacks ever to play the game, and Fields said he has done enough to earn recognition.

“I’m definitely in the top five,” Fields said.

So who are Fields’ other four? He named Michael Vick, Cam Newton, Lamar Jackson and Steve Young. Among the notable names absent from Fields’ list are Randall Cunningham, Fran Tarkenton, Steve McNair and another Bears quarterback, Bobby Douglass, whose 968-yard rushing season in 1972 stood for decades as the league’s quarterback record.

Fields ran for 1,143 yards last season, the second-most for a quarterback in NFL history behind only Jackson’s 2019 total of 1,206 rushing yards. Fields may be putting himself in the all-time Top 5 a bit prematurely, but he has the ability to establish himself some day as the best running quarterback ever.