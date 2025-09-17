 Skip navigation
Justin Fields ruled out for Sunday’s game against Bucs

  
Published September 17, 2025 12:04 PM

Justin Fields will not be on the field against the Buccaneers this Sunday.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn ruled Fields out for Week 3 during his Wednesday press conference. Fields suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills and will need to clear the concussion protocol in order to play against the Dolphins on Monday night in Week 4.

Tyrod Taylor will get the start for the Jets. He was 7-of-11 for 56 yards and a touchdown against the Bills and last started a game while with the Giants in 2023.

Undrafted rookie Brady Cook is on the practice squad and will likely be elevated to serve as Taylor’s backup on Sunday.