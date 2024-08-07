 Skip navigation
Justin Fields says he feels as good as he has felt entering a season

  
Published August 7, 2024 05:07 PM

The Steelers named Russell Wilson their starter as soon as they traded for him and before they acquired Justin Fields. But Wilson hasn’t done much in training camp because of a calf injury in the conditioning test.

Fields has done enough with his opportunity to make things interesting.

“It’s definitely made me better,” Fields said of the increased workload, via Bo Marchionte of college2pro.com.

It is the first training camp that Fields hasn’t been the unquestioned starter since he entered the league as the 11th overall pick of the Bears in 2021. He enters his fourth season with his second team sporting a 10-28 record as a starter but still with a chance at a productive career.

He said Wednesday that this is the best he has felt entering any season in his career.

“For sure, I think so,” Fields said. “You know, I think I’m really comfortable within the offense just because we have so many reps. I don’t think I’ve practiced these many times on consistent days in a row. Although it’s hard, it’s good work.”

Wilson has spent training camp coaching up Fields from the sideline.

“He’s always throwing in new ideas,” Fields said. “Of course, when he is going through drops and throwing, I’m always trying to pick up tips and asking him why he does certain football with certain routes.”

Wilson won’t play in this weekend’s preseason opener, giving Fields yet another chance to impress.

“I try to ball out each and every game I step on the field,” Fields said.