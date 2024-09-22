Justin Herbert had X-rays on ankle, hopeful to play in Week 4

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert met the media while wearing a walking boot on his injured right ankle on Sunday afternoon and he called the injury an aggravation of the one he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Panthers.

The injury limited Herbert’s practice time this week, but he started against the Steelers and threw a touchdown pass that helped put the team up 10-7 at halftime. Herbert had to leave the game after aggravating the injury on a sack in the third quarter, however, and he said he felt Taylor Heinicke gave the team a better chance than he did at that point.

Heinicke didn’t lead the team to any points and the Steelers won 20-10.

Herbert said that he had X-rays done on the ankle and that he’s hopeful he’ll be able to play against the Chiefs next weekend, but the Chargers will have to figure out if it’s wiser to let Herbert heal up for a while before throwing him back out there.

Herbert was 12-of-18 for 125 yards before leaving Sunday’s loss.