Justin Herbert injures left leg in second quarter

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was injured on a hard hit in the second quarter.

Herbert was rolling to his left when he jumped in the air to throw a deep pass to Quentin Johnston. His left leg was slammed into by Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton while Herbert was airborne.

Herbert grabbed at his left leg after hitting the ground.

He remained on the field for several minutes while the team’s medical personnel worked on him.

Herbert limped off and was sitting on the bench after the Chargers punted.

Taylor Heinicke replaced Herbert for one play, a 12-yard scramble on third-and-20 after a holding penalty on Joe Alt on the play Herbert was injured.

Herbert is 7-of-14 for 73 yards.

The Chiefs lead 6-0.