Justin Herbert limited for second consecutive day

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert remained limited in Thursday’s practice.

Herbert initially injured his right ankle in Week 2 against the Panthers and aggravated it in the third quarter of last Sunday’s loss in Pittsburgh. He did not return to the game and was in a walking boot afterward.

He will continue to try to play through the high ankle sprain, which kept him out of two practices last week and limited him in the other. Herbert said Wednesday that his ankle is feeling better than it did last week.

Herbert missed two weeks of training camp with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot.

Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (pectoral), edge rusher Joey Bosa (hip), offensive tackle Joe Alt (knee), linebacker Junior Colson (hamstring) and wide receiver Derius Davis (hamstring) did not practice Thursday. Davis was limited Wednesday, while the other four players missed a second consecutive practice.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee), cornerback Ja’sir Taylor (fibula) and tight end Hayden Hurst (Achilles) remained limited, while offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III (foot) returned to limited work after missing Wednesday’s session.