Justin Herbert set to participate in 7-on-7 drills this week

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert delivered some good news about his status for OTAs on Monday.

Herbert, who underwent surgery for a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder in late January, said the plan is for him to participate in 7-on-7 drills at this week’s OTA practices, according to multiple reporters on the scene.

While Herbert has been an active participant in the club’s voluntary offseason program, he has not been taking part in team drills to this point.

Heading into his fourth season, Herbert is learning a new offense under coordinator Kellen Moore. The Chargers also provided Herbert with a strong new weapon in first-round pick Quentin Johnston out of TCU to go along with established veterans Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

Herbert getting on the field with those players now should only help the rhythm and timing when training camp begins in late July.