Justin Herbert sidelined by foot injury, but should return for Week 1

The Chargers quarterback has an injury that will keep him out of practice for a while, but he should be OK for the start of the season.

Los Angeles announced on Thursday that Justin Herbert has been diagnosed with an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot. Per doctors’ recommendation, Herbert will spend about two weeks in a walking boot before a gradual return to play. The plan is designed to get Herbert ready to play Week 1.

The Chargers will play the Raiders at home to kick off 2024 on Sept. 8.

Herbert, 26, did not play the last four games of the 2023 season with a finger injury. Before that, he had started 62 consecutive games since surprisingly ascending to QB1 in Week 2 of 2020.

Herbert completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,134 yards with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2023.

The Chargers also have Easton Stick, Max Duggan, and Casey Bauman on their roster at quarterback.