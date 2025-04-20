Howie Roseman: Big Dom is the best in the NFL at finding out about players’ red flags

Philadelphia’s Big Dom DiSandro is best known to NFL fans for his looming presence on the Eagles’ sideline during games, most notably his scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw that got him booted off the sideline. But Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman says DiSandro does a lot more than that.

Roseman credited DiSandro, whose full job title is “senior advisor to the general manager/chief security officer/gameday coaching operations,” for being integral to the Eagles’ evaluation of potential draft picks. Roseman said the Eagles want to know that every player they draft has the kind of character that will fit the team’s culture, and Roseman said no one is better at determining that than DiSandro.

“We do have objective criteria that we look at to take players off our board,” Roseman said. “We start with these basic principles of, ‘We will not draft because of this.’ When we get past those guys, then we obviously have a process we go through. That starts with Dom. I don’t think there’s any doubt that he’s the best in the National Football League, and in my opinion all of sports, at what he does. His ability to not only gather information but have a feel for people. And then we just have to make judgments. In those situations, those are a little more subjective, and that’s based on all the information we get.”

DiSandro, who has been with the Eagles since 1999, may look on Sundays like his primary job is serving as Nick Sirianni’s bodyguard. But Roseman says DiSandro is one of the reasons the Eagles have drafted well, and built a Super Bowl championship roster.