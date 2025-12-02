Justin Herbert underwent surgery on his left hand Monday

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery Monday to repair the broken bone in his left hand.

“Chargers QB Justin Herbert underwent successful surgery today in Los Angeles to stabilize a fracture in his left hand,” the team said in a statement. “Herbert’s return to play is considered day-to-day, and his status for next Monday’s game against Philadelphia will be determined later in the week.”

Herbert injured his left hand in the first series at the end of a 1-yard scramble when Panthers defensive back Jeremy Chinn slammed the quarterback to the ground. Herbert’s hand banged against the turf.

Herbert threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston on the next play, giving the Chargers a 7-0 lead after their first possession.

Herbert missed eight plays in the training room, with Trey Lance replacing him, before returning to the game with 11:56 remaining in the second quarter. He remained under center — instead of in the shotgun or pistol — the rest of the game.

“They just put a hard cast on it, put a glove around it. I think that was basically it,” Herbert said postgame.

The Chargers play the Eagles next Monday night, and Herbert said after Sunday’s win over the Raiders that he is hopeful of playing.