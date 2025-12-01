 Skip navigation
Justin Herbert will undergo surgery for broken bone in left hand

  
Published November 30, 2025 07:58 PM

Justin Herbert has a fracture in his non-throwing left hand and will undergo surgery on Monday, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said postgame.

It’s unclear if Herbert will miss any time.

The Chargers play the Eagles in Week 14.

Herbert injured his left hand on a 1-yard scramble after Jeremy Chinn slammed the quarterback to the ground. Herbert’s hand banged against the turf.

He threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston on the next play, giving the Chargers a 7-0 lead after their first possession.

Herbert missed eight plays in the training room, with Trey Lance replacing him, before returning to the game with 11:56 remaining in the second quarter.

He went 15-of-20 for 151 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the 31-14 win over the Raiders.