Justin Jefferson can tie Lance Alworth’s record for fewest games to reach 6,000 yards

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has 396 catches for 5,958 yards in his NFL career, which means he’s likely to reach the 400-catch and 6,000-yard milestones on Sunday. That would put him in elite company in NFL history.

Sunday’s game against the 49ers will be the 62nd game of Jefferson’s NFL career. If he totals at least 42 receiving yards, he’ll reach the 6,000-yard mark in game No. 62 of his career, something only Lance Alworth has done before. Alworth reached 6,000 career yards in his 62nd game in 1967, while playing for the San Diego Chargers of the American Football League. Alworth is widely regarded as the AFL’s best receiver and one of the greatest receivers in the history of professional football.

With four more catches Jefferson will also reach 400 catches in his career in game No. 62. Only Michael Thomas, who reached 400 catches in 56 games, and Odell Beckham, who reached 400 catches in 61 games, did it faster.

Jefferson had four catches for 59 yards in Week One. He averages 6.5 catches for 97.7 yards per game over the course of his NFL career.