Justin Jefferson, Travis Kelce become unanimous AP All-Pros

The All-Pro team comes from 50 media voters selected by the Associated Press. This year, two players appeared on the first-team ballot of every player.

The unanimous first-team All-Pros were Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Both received 50 first-place votes from the 50 voters.

Kelce’s achievement is more significant, given that the voters select only one first-team tight end. Three receivers are picked.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received 49 of 50 first-place votes, as did 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press has posted the full breakdown of the 2022 voting.