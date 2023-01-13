 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Jefferson, Travis Kelce become unanimous AP All-Pros

  
Published January 13, 2023 08:13 AM
nbc_pft_giantsvikingsprev_230113
January 13, 2023 08:33 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King detail why Kirk Cousins and the Vikings have a "mandate" to win at home in the playoffs against the Giants despite the fact that New York is gaining traction to pull the upset.

The All-Pro team comes from 50 media voters selected by the Associated Press. This year, two players appeared on the first-team ballot of every player.

The unanimous first-team All-Pros were Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Both received 50 first-place votes from the 50 voters.

Kelce’s achievement is more significant, given that the voters select only one first-team tight end. Three receivers are picked.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received 49 of 50 first-place votes, as did 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press has posted the full breakdown of the 2022 voting.