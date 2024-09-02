Justin Madubuike will now go by Nnamdi Madubuike

Defensive lineman Justin Madubuike signed a four-year contract extension with the Ravens this offseason, but he won’t be playing any games under the terms of that deal.

Nnamdi Madubuike will now be the name to know on the Ravens defensive line. Madubuike has decided to go by the Nigerian name his parents gave him when he was born and he explained on Monday why he’s decided to make it his name in all facets of his life.

“Coming from Nigerian culture, our parents give us like an American name and give us a Nigerian name,” Madubuike said, via the team’s website. “When we were growing up as little kids, they addressed us as our Nigerian name. So Nnamdi, I believe in my heart, that’s my real name.”

Madubuike said he took some inspiration from his teammate Odafe Oweh, whose family is also Nigerian. Oweh was known as Jayson while at Penn State, but changed his name after being drafted by the Ravens in 2021.