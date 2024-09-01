 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Reid: “No limit” due to quad injury this week

  
Published September 1, 2024 03:26 PM

Chiefs safety Justin Reid dealt with a quad injury during training camp, but he doesn’t expect to impact him this week.

Reid that he “wanted to play it smart and safe” when he got hurt in order to make sure that he wouldn’t make the injury any worse. He returned to practice recently and said on Sunday that “this past week has been really good for me to get my feet back underneath me” and he has no doubts about his readiness to face the Ravens on Thursday night.

“Oh yeah, absolutely,” Reid said, via Jordan Foote of SI.com. “No limit. We’re going to be out there flying around. I would not play if I did not feel like I would be an asset to the team to help us win.”

The Chiefs won’t have wide receiver Hollywood Brown in the opener, but no one else has been ruled out at this point.