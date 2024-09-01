Justin Reid: “No limit” due to quad injury this week

Chiefs safety Justin Reid dealt with a quad injury during training camp, but he doesn’t expect to impact him this week.

Reid that he “wanted to play it smart and safe” when he got hurt in order to make sure that he wouldn’t make the injury any worse. He returned to practice recently and said on Sunday that “this past week has been really good for me to get my feet back underneath me” and he has no doubts about his readiness to face the Ravens on Thursday night.

“Oh yeah, absolutely,” Reid said, via Jordan Foote of SI.com. “No limit. We’re going to be out there flying around. I would not play if I did not feel like I would be an asset to the team to help us win.”

The Chiefs won’t have wide receiver Hollywood Brown in the opener, but no one else has been ruled out at this point.