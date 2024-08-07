Justin Simmons set to visit Saints Wednesday

Veteran safety Justin Simmons is one of the top unsigned players on the market right now and he’ll be meeting with a team in a bid to change that on Wednesday.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that Simmons will be visiting with the Saints.

Simmons was a 2016 third-round pick for the Broncos and he spent the last eight years as a key piece of their defense. He made a pair of Pro Bowls while starting 108 games in Denver and recorded 604 tackles, 30 interceptions, five forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

The Saints currently have Tyrann Mathieu, Jordan Howden, Johnathan Abram, and Will Harris at the top of their safety group.

Simmons said last month that he feels that he “can be the missing piece for a lot of teams to get them over the hump.” If the Saints agree, Simmons’s extended run as a free agent could come to an end.