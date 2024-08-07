 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Simmons set to visit Saints Wednesday

  
Published August 7, 2024 07:53 AM

Veteran safety Justin Simmons is one of the top unsigned players on the market right now and he’ll be meeting with a team in a bid to change that on Wednesday.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that Simmons will be visiting with the Saints.

Simmons was a 2016 third-round pick for the Broncos and he spent the last eight years as a key piece of their defense. He made a pair of Pro Bowls while starting 108 games in Denver and recorded 604 tackles, 30 interceptions, five forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

The Saints currently have Tyrann Mathieu, Jordan Howden, Johnathan Abram, and Will Harris at the top of their safety group.

Simmons said last month that he feels that he “can be the missing piece for a lot of teams to get them over the hump.” If the Saints agree, Simmons’s extended run as a free agent could come to an end.