Justin Simmons: I feel I can be the missing piece to take a lot of teams over the hump

When the Broncos released Justin Simmons back in March, he instantly became one of the top safeties on the market.

Yet with just a couple of weeks before training camps begin across the league, Simmons remains unsigned.

Speaking to the media at a charity golf event on Thursday, Simmons said he’s “playing the long game” when it comes to finding a team.

“I think ultimately we’re going to end up where we’re wanted and where we’re valued,” Simmons said, via Bradley King of Denver 7. “I’ve always said from the jump that I want to play for a contender, and I feel like I can be the missing piece for a lot of teams to get them over the hump.”

Simmons, 30, has found the silver lining of not being signed at this point in the calendar.

“Obviously, it’d be so great right now to know where I’m going, what I can be studying, who I can be playing for, and matchups that I’ll have, and all that good stuff,” Simmons said. “But ultimately, I think it’s challenging me in a positive way. I think complacency can be a thing when you just get caught up in a routine of doing the same things over and over and over, finding the little increments of growth. But for me now, everything’s new. I’m having to ask questions, take accountability, learn from people who have been in it before — whether they’re three years in, 10 years in, just getting some insight, getting some wisdom.

“I think it’s going to help me grow tremendously. I think it’s helped slow me down. … It’s helped me be more present with my family when I haven’t had the chance due to OTAs and ramping up for camp.”

Simmons did not sound as if an agreement was imminent, saying he could sign tomorrow, two weeks into camp, or just before the first game of the season.

“You just never know how these things go,” he said. “So it’s caused me to slow down and give up control — because it’s not in my control.”

The safety also noted that he thinks he’s got plenty left in the tank.

“I think once you hit a certain age, a lot of people start writing you off. And it just motivates me,” Simmons said. “I think there’s just a new hunger and thirst you get when you go to a new place because you just need to prove yourself all over again.”

A third-round pick in the 2016 draft, Simmons has appeared in 118 games with 108 starts, recording 64 passes defensed with 30 interceptions. He’s been named a second-team All-Pro four times in his career.