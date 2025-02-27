Justin Tucker issues new statement denying misconduct allegations

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has issued another statement concerning the allegations that he engaged in inappropriate behavior with massage therapists.

A total of 16 women have accused Tucker of misconduct over the course of his career and the NFL has started an investigation into those claims. They have interviewed some of the women and Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said this week that they have also spoken to people in the Ravens’ organization.

DeCosta called the allegations “serious and concerning” and Tucker gave a statement to Outkick.com that reiterates his earlier denial of any wrongdoing.

“I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider,” Tucker said in his statement. “These claims are simply not true. Throughout the last four weeks, I have spent countless hours replaying every interaction I have had with bodywork professionals over the last thirteen years. I can assure whoever is reading this that I have never intended to disrespect anyone, cross any boundary, or make anyone feel uncomfortable in any way whatsoever. It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional, but more importantly as a person, and to anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry. I want you to know I am committed to ensuring that everyone I interact with continues to feel that I respect them and care about them as a human being.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh joined DeCosta in saying that the Ravens are letting the league’s investigation play out, but added that the team is looking at kickers in Indianapolis at this week’s Scouting Combine.