 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

canadiananthem.jpg
Canadian anthem sparks question on NFL protocols
nbc_pftpm_brazilgame_250221.jpg
Improved field in Brazil is investment protection
nbc_pftpm_shilosanders_250221.jpg
How Shilo Sanders can get Combine-verified times

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

canadiananthem.jpg
Canadian anthem sparks question on NFL protocols
nbc_pftpm_brazilgame_250221.jpg
Improved field in Brazil is investment protection
nbc_pftpm_shilosanders_250221.jpg
How Shilo Sanders can get Combine-verified times

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL has started interviewing women accusing Justin Tucker of misconduct

  
Published February 21, 2025 01:33 PM

The NFL’s investigation into the allegations against Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is underway.

The Baltimore Banner reports that investigators from the league were in Baltimore interviewing women who have accused Tucker of sexually inappropriate behavior while getting massages. Three women told the outlet that they have spoken to the league and two others said that they expect to be interviewed in the coming weeks.

Sixteen women have accused Tucker of inappropriate behavior including exposing his genitals and touching the therapists with his genitals. Tucker has denied the allegations.

The Ravens and the NFL issued statements saying they take the allegations seriously and the league said there is no timeline for them to complete their investigation.