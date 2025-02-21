NFL has started interviewing women accusing Justin Tucker of misconduct

The NFL’s investigation into the allegations against Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is underway.

The Baltimore Banner reports that investigators from the league were in Baltimore interviewing women who have accused Tucker of sexually inappropriate behavior while getting massages. Three women told the outlet that they have spoken to the league and two others said that they expect to be interviewed in the coming weeks.

Sixteen women have accused Tucker of inappropriate behavior including exposing his genitals and touching the therapists with his genitals. Tucker has denied the allegations.

The Ravens and the NFL issued statements saying they take the allegations seriously and the league said there is no timeline for them to complete their investigation.