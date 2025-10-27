 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
K Matt Gay downgraded to out, Matthew Wright will kick for Commanders vs. Chiefs

  
Published October 27, 2025 04:29 PM

The Commanders have made a few moves on Monday to help replace their injured kicker.

Washington announced Matt Gay has been downgraded to out with a back injury. Because of that, the club signed kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad and has elevated him for Monday’s matchup against the Chiefs.

Wright, 29, filled in for Joey Slye for one game with the Titans earlier this month. He has previously appeared in at least one game for the Chiefs, 49ers, Panthers, Steelers, and Jaguars.

Wright kicked in two games for Kansas City last season, hitting a game-winning field goal in Week 14 as time expired to defeat the Chargers and clinch the AFC West.

The Commanders released receiver Robbie Chosen from the practice squad to make room for Wright.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Day has also been elevated from the practice squad for Monday’s game.