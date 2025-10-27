K Matt Gay downgraded to out, Matthew Wright will kick for Commanders vs. Chiefs

The Commanders have made a few moves on Monday to help replace their injured kicker.

Washington announced Matt Gay has been downgraded to out with a back injury. Because of that, the club signed kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad and has elevated him for Monday’s matchup against the Chiefs.

Wright, 29, filled in for Joey Slye for one game with the Titans earlier this month. He has previously appeared in at least one game for the Chiefs, 49ers, Panthers, Steelers, and Jaguars.

Wright kicked in two games for Kansas City last season, hitting a game-winning field goal in Week 14 as time expired to defeat the Chargers and clinch the AFC West.

The Commanders released receiver Robbie Chosen from the practice squad to make room for Wright.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Day has also been elevated from the practice squad for Monday’s game.