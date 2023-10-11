Kadarius Toney: My lack of production is on me, there’s no excuse

The Chiefs have tried to get wide receiver Kadarius Toney involved in their offense this season, but it hasn’t worked. And he admits that’s his fault.

Toney has been targeted on 19 passes this season and has just 83 receiving yards, a horrible average of 4.4 yards per target. (The Chiefs’ other wide receivers cumulatively average 8.7 yards per target.) Toney has also been given the ball on running plays three times, for three yards. Toney says he told Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes that he knows they need more from him.

“I told coach, I told Pat, I told all the guys, ‘That’s on me,’” Toney told ESPN. “At the end of the day, you all count on me and rely on me to make certain plays and I’ve got to be there to do that.’ There [isn’t] really [any] excuse.”

As long as Mahomes is in Kansas City, the Chiefs are going to have a good passing game. But when they traded for Toney last year, they hoped he would add an element. And so far this season, he hasn’t added anything.