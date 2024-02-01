Kadarius Toney off the Chiefs’ practice report

Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney exited the practice report Thursday.

Toney’s hip injury was removed from the team’s injury report Wednesday, but he remained on the report estimated as a full participant with “not injury related/personal.”

Toney was on the report with hip/personal leading up the AFC Championship Game, with the personal being the birth of his daughter, and the Chiefs ruled him out the day before the game. He was a full participant in last Wednesday’s practice and limited Thursday and Friday and originally received a questionable designation.

A profane audio recording popped up on Toney’s social media site after that, insisting Toney was “not hurt” and accusing the team of mismanaging injury reports.

On Monday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid defended the team’s use of a hip injury for Toney on last week’s practice report.

Toney, whom the Chiefs acquired in 2022, has missed six consecutive games. He has played only one game since lining up offside on the memorable catch-and-lateral from tight end Travis Kelce that would have become a potential game-winning touchdown. In the last game he has appeared, Toney had a glaring drop that became an interception by the Patriots in Week 15.

During the regular season, Toney made 27 catches for 169 yards.

He made seven catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in three postseason games in 2022, with his score a 5-yarder in the Super Bowl.