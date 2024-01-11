Kadarius Toney questionable, Donovan Smith set to play vs. Dolphins

The Chiefs will have their left tackle back for Saturday’s game against the Dolphins and may have one of their receivers back, too.

Donovan Smith is off the injury report and is set to start at left tackle this weekend. Smith has been sidelined for the last five games after suffering a stinger.

Smith’s return is timely as backup left tackle Wanya Morris is out for this weekend with a concussion. He did not practice all week.

Kadarus Toney (hip/ankle) and Justyn Ross (hamstring) are both questionable. Toney has not played since the win over New England on Dec. 17. Even if Toney is available, head coach Andy Reid said at his Friday press conference that Toney would have a limited role in the wild card round.

Toney has struggled plenty throughout the season, catching 27 passes for 169 yards with one touchdown in 13 games. He’s also rushed 11 times for 31 yards.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (calf), running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring), linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist), safety Deon Bush (elbow), defensive back Chamarri Conner (shoulder), tight end Noah Gray (elbow), offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee), receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (oblique), and cornerback Jaylen Watson (calf) are all off the injury report and set to play.