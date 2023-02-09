Kadarius Toney “running around like crazy” at practice

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney continues to deal with the ankle injury he suffered in the AFC Championship Game and he was the only member of the Chiefs who was not a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

During a Thursday press conference, head coach Andy Reid was asked about his level of concern for Toney’s availability on Sunday. Reid said that all went well with Toney on Wednesday, but that Thursday’s practice will be the hardest of the week and that the team will see how everything goes for Toney during that session.

“He did everything yesterday that was planned for him to do, but he’s got more today and we’ll see how he does,” Reid said. “He was spirited yesterday and running around like crazy, so we’ll see how it goes today.”

Including the playoffs, Toney played nine games with the Chiefs after being acquired in a trade with the Giants. He has 20 catches for 216 yards and two touchdowns while running six times for 73 yards and a touchdown in those appearances.