Kansas commences efforts to lure Chiefs across the border

If the Chiefs leave Kansas City, they might not go far.

According to the Kansas City Star, an effort has commenced to get the Chiefs to build a new stadium in Kansas. Specifically, former Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. is “quietly working” with “unnamed parties” who are interested in getting the Chiefs to make a short move across the state line.

The news comes today after a proposal to fund a renovation to Arrowhead Stadium with an extension of an existing sales tax failed badly at the ballot box.

“Jackson County fumbled. Now there will be a mad scramble for the ball and we’re in the best position for a scoop and score,” Ryckman told the Star.

(While they’re at it, can they pass a law against politicians and/or lawyers using bad football puns?)

When Kansas legalized sports betting, 80 percent of the revenue was earmarked for a new fund for attracting pro sports teams to the state. The fund reportedly could have $10 million by 2025. (It will need a lot more than that.)

Other measures could be used to help fund a stadium with taxpayer money. The key will be to come up with a plan that doesn’t require a voter of the people, because (as we learned again last night) the people have no appetite to subsidize those who own sports teams.

The Chiefs’ lease at Arrowhead Stadium expires after the 2030 season.