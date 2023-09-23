Kareem Jackson fined only $19,669 for hit that led to concussion and ejection

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson got off easy from the NFL’s disciplinary department.

Jackson was fined just $19,669 for his illegal hit on Commanders tight end Logan Thomas, which knocked Thomas out of the game and got Jackson ejected.

Through two games this season, Jackson has two fines for two illegal hits that gave opponents concussions. Jackson was fined $14,819 for a hit that concussed Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in Week One.

Given the repeated nature of Jackson’s violations and the seriousness of the injuries he has caused, it’s surprising that he has so far racked up only $34,488 in fines. Three different players — Houston’s Denzel Perryman and Pittsburgh’s Kwon Alexander and Jaylen Warren — were fined more than that this week for one single hit, and none of those hits were flagged on the field.

If Jackson gives another player a concussion with another illegal hit this week, perhaps the NFL will deal with it more seriously.