Kayshon Boutte, Rhamondre Stevenson will not play on Thursday

  
Published November 12, 2025 04:24 PM

The Patriots will remain without wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and running back Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 11.

Boutte has been ruled out with a hamstring injury for the second straight week. He was listed as a limited participant in practice, so a return against the Bengals in Week 12 could be in the cards.

Stevenson is out with a toe injury for the third straight game. TreVeyon Henderson, who ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns last Sunday, will remain the lead back against the Jets.

Linebacker Christian Elliss (hip) and tight end Austin Hooper (concussion) will also miss the game. Running back Terrell Jennings (knee) and defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (knee) have been listed as questionable.