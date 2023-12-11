Keenan Allen estimated as non-participant Monday

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (heel) was estimated as a non-participant Monday as the team prepares for Thursday Night Football.

Allen played 65 of 68 snaps on Sunday, catching six passes to set a new personal best and franchise record with 108 receptions for the season. He leads the league in catches and has 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Chargers also obviously listed quarterback Justin Herbert as DNP with his fractured right index finger, and he won’t play against the Raiders.

Defensive back Deane Leonard (ankle/heel) is the other player listed as sitting out Monday’s practice.

Tight end Gerald Everett (hip), offensive guard Zion Johnson (ankle), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle), linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring), defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (knee), tight end Donald Parham Jr. (shoulder) and defensive lineman Nick Williams (shoulder) were limited in the walkthrough.