Keenan Allen out again for Bears, Rome Odunze is set to play

  
Published September 20, 2024 02:20 PM

The Bears will be down a wide receiver again this weekend.

Keenan Allen has been ruled out for the second straight game because of a heel injury. Allen, who had four catches in the opener, did not practice at all this week.

They will have Rome Odunze against the Colts, however. Odunze was able to play despite a knee injury last week and he has no injury designation for this Sunday.

The Bears also ruled out fullback Khari Blasingame (hand, knee), defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin), and running back Travis Homer (finger).

Right guard Nate Davis is the team’s only questionable player. He was limited by a groin injury on Wednesday and Thursday, but moved up to full participation on Friday.