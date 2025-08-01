 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Keenan Allen visits with Chargers

  
Published August 1, 2025 03:51 PM

Wide receiver Keenan Allen and the Chargers could be headed for a reunion.

NFL Media reports that Allen is visiting the Chargers on Friday and that there is mutual interest in having Allen return to the team that drafted him in the third round of the 2013 draft.

Allen spent the next 11 seasons with the team before being traded to the Bears in 2024. Allen had 70 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games for Chicago and became a free agent in March.

Allen had 904 catches for 10,530 yards and 59 touchdowns during his time with the Chargers.

If Allen does sign with the Chargers, he’ll be the second wideout to return to the team this year. Mike Williams signed with the team in March, but retired this summer. Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, second-round pick Tre’ Harris, Jalen Reagor, fifth-round pick KeAndre Lambert-Smith, and Derius Davis are among the remaining wide receivers on the Chargers roster.