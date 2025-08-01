Keenan Allen visits with Chargers

Wide receiver Keenan Allen and the Chargers could be headed for a reunion.

NFL Media reports that Allen is visiting the Chargers on Friday and that there is mutual interest in having Allen return to the team that drafted him in the third round of the 2013 draft.

Allen spent the next 11 seasons with the team before being traded to the Bears in 2024. Allen had 70 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games for Chicago and became a free agent in March.

Allen had 904 catches for 10,530 yards and 59 touchdowns during his time with the Chargers.

If Allen does sign with the Chargers, he’ll be the second wideout to return to the team this year. Mike Williams signed with the team in March, but retired this summer. Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, second-round pick Tre’ Harris, Jalen Reagor, fifth-round pick KeAndre Lambert-Smith, and Derius Davis are among the remaining wide receivers on the Chargers roster.