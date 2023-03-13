Keith Smith re-signs with Falcons

The Falcons have agreed to terms to re-sign fullback Keith Smith, according to his agent, A.J. Vaynerchuk.

Smith, 30, is entering into his 10th year in the league after the Cowboys signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He has played every game the past seven seasons.

Smith has become a core special teams player, seeing action on at least 57 percent of the special teams snaps in six consecutive seasons. He has played 1,358 offensive snaps and 1,903 on special teams in his career.

He played 259 offensive snaps and 261 on special teams last season.

Smith has 57 touches for 258 yards and no touchdowns in his career, including two for 10 yards in 2022. He also has 57 tackles, including four last season.