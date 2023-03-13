 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Keith Smith re-signs with Falcons

  
Published March 13, 2023 04:33 PM
March 13, 2023 01:38 PM
Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms offer their take on the Falcons' moves early in NFL free agency, as Arthur Smith looks to recreate the devastating run-first attack he had with the Titans.

The Falcons have agreed to terms to re-sign fullback Keith Smith, according to his agent, A.J. Vaynerchuk.

Smith, 30, is entering into his 10th year in the league after the Cowboys signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He has played every game the past seven seasons.

Smith has become a core special teams player, seeing action on at least 57 percent of the special teams snaps in six consecutive seasons. He has played 1,358 offensive snaps and 1,903 on special teams in his career.

He played 259 offensive snaps and 261 on special teams last season.

Smith has 57 touches for 258 yards and no touchdowns in his career, including two for 10 yards in 2022. He also has 57 tackles, including four last season.