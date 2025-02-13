Kellen Moore on Saints’ salary cap situation: We feel comfortable with where we’re going

New Saints head coach Kellen Moore has a difficult job ahead of him, rebuilding the team in the worst salary cap shape in the NFL. But Moore said today that he’s not concerned.

Asked at his introductory press conference whether he has talked with the front office about the team’s cap situation, Moore said he has and feels good about the team’s direction.

“Certainly, the opportunity to go through the interview process allows us to have those conversations,” Moore said. “The leadership here is tremendous. They’re the best in the business from the business side of this operation, and we feel very comfortable with where we’re going.”

The Saints currently rank dead last in 2025 salary cap space and will have to make some moves just to get under the cap before the start of the league year. They have spent recent years moving cap hits to future seasons, and they’re paying the price for that now. That makes Moore’s job more difficult, but he says he’s ready.