nbc_pft_burrowcontract_250213.jpg
Burrow spells out how Bengals can reduce cap hit
nbc_pft_teamsthatneedqbs_250213.jpg
Teams in need of QB entering Free Agency, draft
nbc_pft_pratttrade_250213.jpg
Pratt requests trade from Bengals

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
nbc_pft_burrowcontract_250213.jpg
Burrow spells out how Bengals can reduce cap hit
nbc_pft_teamsthatneedqbs_250213.jpg
Teams in need of QB entering Free Agency, draft
nbc_pft_pratttrade_250213.jpg
Pratt requests trade from Bengals

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Kellen Moore on Saints’ salary cap situation: We feel comfortable with where we’re going

  
Published February 13, 2025 01:02 PM

New Saints head coach Kellen Moore has a difficult job ahead of him, rebuilding the team in the worst salary cap shape in the NFL. But Moore said today that he’s not concerned.

Asked at his introductory press conference whether he has talked with the front office about the team’s cap situation, Moore said he has and feels good about the team’s direction.

“Certainly, the opportunity to go through the interview process allows us to have those conversations,” Moore said. “The leadership here is tremendous. They’re the best in the business from the business side of this operation, and we feel very comfortable with where we’re going.”

The Saints currently rank dead last in 2025 salary cap space and will have to make some moves just to get under the cap before the start of the league year. They have spent recent years moving cap hits to future seasons, and they’re paying the price for that now. That makes Moore’s job more difficult, but he says he’s ready.