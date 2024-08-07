Kellen Moore: Tanner McKee getting backup reps “not necessarily” associated with Kenny Pickett

There’s no competition for the starting quarterback job with the Eagles this season and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore downplayed how much of one might be going on for the No. 2 job.

Moore was asked about what Tanner McKee taking reps with the second team might mean for his chances of bumping Kenny Pickett out of the backup job ahead of the regular season. The Eagles traded for Pickett after the Steelers decided to cut ties with their 2022 first-round pick and Moore said on Tuesday that the change in Moore’s work doesn’t mean the team has not liked what they’ve seen from Pickett.

“Tanner is doing an awesome job. Kenny is doing an awesome job,” Moore said, via a transcript from the team. “Really two independent things. It’s not necessarily that they’re associated with each other. I think both of those guys are having really good camps. Sometimes when you are a younger guy, sometimes we like to put you in some different situations where you are with different guys on the field, whether it be with a second group or a first group, all those different things. We try and mix and match these things to give yourself a different perspective for these guys. Kenny has handled it awesome. Tanner has handled it awesome. It’s been really good for these guys.”

The Eagles kick off the preseason this week and Moore said he wants to see “a clean operation to make great decisions” from the quarterbacks. If Pickett should struggle on that front, there will likely be more attention paid to the backup quarterback spot in the days to come.