Kendre Miller questionable for Saints on Thursday

Saints head coach Dennis Allen took care of the headlines from the Saints injury report during his press conference on Wednesday and the official release of it filled out the rest of the particulars.

Running back Kendre Miller (ankle) is questionable to play after limited practices the last two days. The rookie last played on November 5 and has 28 carries for 83 yards to go with nine catches for 111 yards this season.

Defensive end Payton Turner (toe), safety Lonnie Johnson (knee), and defensive end Isaiah Foskey (quad) have all been ruled out.

Allen announced that wide receiver Chris Olave will return after missing Week 15 with an ankle injury. Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk will miss his second straight game with a knee injury.