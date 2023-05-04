 Skip navigation
Kenny Moore: I would love to make everything right in Indianapolis

  
Published May 4, 2023 05:10 AM
The 2022 season was a down one for the Colts in general and for cornerback Kenny Moore specifically.

Moore was limited to 12 games and failed to record an interception for the first time since making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Moore said “there was a point last year that I didn’t think I would be here” in the future and the Colts fielded trade inquiries about the corner this offseason, but opted to hold onto him despite having a chance to create cap room by moving him.

Moore said there were “tough talks” with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley after the season about his role and how to get back to being a more productive player that left him feeling energized about the chance to be with the Colts in 2023.

“I would definitely love to make everything right here in Indianapolis,” Moore said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “Of course, I want to be here.”

Moore is in the final year of his contract, so a rebound will likely be a must if he’s going to be in Indianpolis beyond this season.