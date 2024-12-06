 Skip navigation
Keon Coleman, Dalton Kincaid listed as questionable for Bills

  
Published December 6, 2024 02:54 PM

The Bills could get a couple of quarterback Josh Allen’s targets back in the lineup against the Rams this weekend.

Wide receiver Keon Coleman and tight end Dalton Kincaid are both listed as questionable to play. Coleman has missed the last three games with a wrist injury and Kincaid has missed the last two contests with a knee injury.

Both players were limited participants in all three days of practice this week.

Tight end Quentin Morris (shoulder, groin) is the only other player on the active roster with a designation. He is also listed as questionable.

Offensive lineman Tylan Grable (groin) and defensive lineman DeWayne Carter (wrist) are both listed as questionable to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game.