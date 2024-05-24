 Skip navigation
Kevin Byard to Caleb Williams: Rough practices will make you better

  
Published May 24, 2024 08:15 AM

The Bears drafted quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick because they believe he will lead their offense to great things in the future, but there will be growing pains to get through on the way to success.

Some of those growing pains came during Thursday’s practice. Wide receiver DJ Moore called it a “frustrating” day as the Bears defense consistently got the better of Williams and the offense. Veteran safety Kevin Byard said “that’s what it is supposed to look like” when a rookie quarterback faces a talented defense and shared some advice he gave to Williams after the practice wrapped up.

“I said something to him at the end of practice like, ‘Keep it going. We’re going to keep making you better,’” Byard said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “And not necessarily saying he had a terrible day, but days like this are going to make you better.”

Byard said he liked that Williams said “of course I will” have better days in the future and no one will be remembering May practices as anything but a positive if things go well on the field for Williams and the Bears come the fall.