Kevin Koger declines to interview for Saints’ offensive coordinator position

The Saints hired Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as the franchise’s new head coach on Tuesday. The two most important hires — offensive and defensive coordinator — are still to be made.

A potential candidate for the job decided not to be one.

Jonathan Jones of CBSSports.com reports that Falcons tight ends coach Kevin Koger has declined an invitation to interview for the job.

In the 2025 cycle, Koger interviewed for the offensive coordinator positions with the Browns and the Cowboys.

Koger, who played tight end at Michigan from 2008 through 2011, started coaching in 2012. After one year at the high-school level and six at Michigan, Tennessee, and Eastern Kentucky, Koger spent two seasons with the Packers as an offensive quality-control coach, three with the Chargers as tight ends coach, and 2024 with the Falcons.

Moore and Koger overlapped in 2023, with the Chargers, with Moore as the offensive coordinator.

It’s unclear why Koger declined to sit for the Saints job. A promotion is a promotion. And if he was willing to join a Cowboys’ staff that has a distinct short-term feel to it at this point, why not interview for the job in New Orleans, too?