Kevin O’Connell: All QB options on table for Week 18

The quarterback carousel continues to spin for the Vikings.

Jaren Hall got the start at quarterback against the Packers on Sunday night, but he didn’t make it to the second half. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell went back to Nick Mullens with the Vikings down 23-3. Mullens threw a touchdown, but the Vikings lost 33-10 to leave them with faint playoff hopes heading into the final week of the regular season.

O’Connell said after the game that he needs “to be better for our group” and said the Vikings will consider Josh Dobbs along with Sunday’s quarterbacks as they make a plan to face the Lions.

“The decision we’ll make will be based upon that position putting our group in a place to try to move the football and have success,” O’Connell said at his postgame press conference. “We did not do that tonight. We’ll look at it, all options are on the table.”

The Vikings had lost four of five heading into the Packers game and all of those games were one-score losses. Once the offseason comes, there will likely be fresh laments about what the team could have done with a healthy Kirk Cousins because the team’s shortcomings under center have been the biggest reason why they’ve fallen by the wayside this season.