Kevin O’Connell expresses hope that Kirk Cousins will return in 2024

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins won’t play again in 2023. There’s no reason to think he won’t play in 2024.

Even though he’s due to become a free agent and the Vikings have no way to prevent Cousins from entering the open market in March, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell made it clear on Tuesday that he’d like to see Cousins come back next year.

“Kirk Cousins is going to be healthy again,” O’Connell told reporters. “I know he’s going to be a free agent after this season, but Kirk knows how I feel about him and that will be something, you know, that hopefully will work itself out. . . . You guys know how I feel about Kirk. Kirk knows how I feel about Kirk. I think he was playing as well as anybody in the National Football League.”

Cousins arrived in Minnesota in 2018, as a free agent. The fact that the Vikings had not extended his contract this year created the impression that the Vikings were willing, if not inclined, to move forward without him after 2023.

Now, that all changes. Cousins was thriving under O’Connell this year. The injury could make that a lot easier to yet again continue the relationship, from reducing his options to making him and the Vikings determined to try it again next year.