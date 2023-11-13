Kevin O’Connell: Josh Dobbs “pretty outstanding” in Sunday’s win

The Vikings were feeling pretty glum after Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles a couple of weeks ago, but the feeling couldn’t be more different around the team now.

Josh Dobbs ran for one touchdown and threw for another in his first start since joining the team in a trade on October 31 and the Vikings moved to 6-4 with a 27-19 win over the Saints. Dobbs replaced Jaren Hall after Hall was concussed early in Week Nine and he led the team to a comeback win over the Falcons in his first appearance with the team.

After Sunday’s game, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said Dobbs “was essentially living at the facility” this week in order to digest as much of the offense as possible ahead of facing the Saints. O’Connell raved about the results and said he’s looking forward to what else they can do in the future.

“I thought it was a pretty outstanding day from Josh and the best thing about it is we’re all still getting to know each other and getting a comfort level where we can continue to apply layers to this thing to try to be as successful as we can be on offense,” O’Connell said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.

ESPN Stats & Info says Dobbs is the first quarterback to pick up 400 passing yards, 100 rushing yards and no interceptions in his first two games with a team, but the two wins are an even bigger stat for a Vikings team that has renewed reason for optimism this season.