Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kevin O’Connell sees Danielle Hunter staying with the Vikings as a “real outcome”

  
Published June 13, 2023 12:51 PM
June 13, 2023 09:14 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the shot Saints DE Cam Jordan fired at Vikings QB Kirk Cousins during Von Miller’s Pass Rush Summit.

With the Vikings moving on from plenty of veterans, another potential future former Vikings is absent from mandatory minicamp, unhappy with a contract that pays $5.5 million in 2023.

Coach Kevin O’Connell was asked about pass rusher Danielle Hunter’s situation; specifically, whether it can be resolved in a way that keeps Hunter with the Vikings.

“I definitely see that as a real outcome ,” O’Connell told reporters, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, “but there is a lot to be determined and I want to be very sensitive to [allow] that situation to play out both for our organization and for Danielle.”

Hunter clearly wants more than $5.5 million, and he undoubtedly deserves it. If the Vikings would trade him, the new team would have to find a way to pay him, too.

It all comes down to what Hunter wants, whether the Vikings will pay it, and (if not) whether someone else will.

Also, if the Vikings have decided to fully embrace Purple Purgatory as they eventually try to get the franchise quarterback they haven’t had since Fran Tarkenton, the draft pick or two they’d get for Hunter could help in that effort.