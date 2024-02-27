Kevin O’Connell: Zero discussions about trading Justin Jefferson

The Vikings have not come to agreement with wide receiver Justin Jefferson on a new contract, but they aren’t thinking about trading him as a way to avoid making a long-term committment.

A report from Minnesota over the weekend said “steam continues” that the Vikings could make Jefferson available in a trade this offseason, but Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell pushed back hard on that idea when he was asked about trading Jefferson during a Tuesday appearance on PFT Live from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

“I can tell you we have no intent to trade Justin Jefferson,” O’Connell said. “We have had zero discussions, dialogue about that either internally, externally, on this planet or another planet. I feel very strongly that Justin is best in his position in football. Any time you’re trying to reset the receiver market — we know who he is, we know what Justin’s earned through his first four years in this league — you know how hard it is. . . . It was never gonna be something that was just be easy to get done, but the intent was there. The intent is still stronger than ever to get something done with Justin.”

General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah sent a similar message when he spoke to reporters at a press conference, but the two sides will still have to work out the details of a contract that promises to be a massive one.