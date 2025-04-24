 Skip navigation
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle
nbc_pft_draft_250423.jpg
GMs with the most nerves entering 2025 NFL Draft
Richardson will either 'step up or step off'
Richardson will either ‘step up or step off’

Other PFT Content

Kevin Stefanski: If we draft a QB who can compete, that’s a positive

  
Published April 24, 2025 08:25 AM

The Browns have acquired two quarterbacks this offseason and they could make it three in the next few days.

While the team is not expected to use the second overall pick on a quarterback, they could pick one up later in the proceedings. That quarterback would then be thrust into a competition with Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the starting job.

During a Wednesday press conference, head coach Kevin Stefanski said “whoever is in the room is competing for the job” and that he’d welcome adding another option to the pieces already in place.

“Yeah, I’m open,” Stefanski said, via a transcript from the team. “Obviously, we’ll see how it all shakes out. You know, it goes back to the original question about that room and that position. We’re going to compete in that room. If we’re able to add another guy to the mix to compete, I think I view that as a positive. And if we don’t, we really like the guys that are competing right now.”

Stefanski said he thinks involvement in a competition “elevates everybody’s play” and anything that results in the Browns heading into the season with consistent production at the quarterback spot would be a welcome development.