Kevin Stefanski: Joe Flacco earned QB1, we have a lot of confidence in him

The Browns made it official on Monday, naming Joe Flacco their starting quarterback to open the season.

Flacco served as the team’s QB late in the 2023 season to lead Cleveland to its second postseason appearance under head coach Kevin Stefanski and that familiarity likely helped the 40-year-old signal-caller secure the job.

In his Tuesday press conference, Stefanski said Flacco has done really well in the offseason program and training camp.

“I thought he’s done exactly what we’ve asked him to do and I think we have a lot of confidence in him,” Stefanski said.

Flacco has been the only healthy QB since the start of camp, as Kenny Pickett has dealt with a hamstring injury, Dillon Gabriel has dealt with a hamstring injury, and Shedeur Sanders now has an oblique injury. But Stefanski noted Flacco didn’t just win the job by default.

“He earned it,” Stefanski said. “And I understand with the injuries how that may look. That’s really not the case here. Joe performed really well both in practice, in the joint practices, in the meeting room — you name it — in the walk-through. Just what he’s able to bring to the football team, he’s earned that role.”

With Flacco entering his 18th pro season, the Browns will certainly lean on the quarterback’s experience as the team gets the season going. But Stefanski noted that all of the QBs have done well in preparing for 2025.

“Honestly, I think the guys do believe in Joe, but I want to give credit to that entire group,” Stefanski said. “I think those guys are working very, very hard. We have a standard for that position regardless of who’s in there. Practice, games, how we operate, what we believe in — we have a very, very high standard.

“Obviously, Joe having done it at a high level, has done it here as well, that lends itself to confidence in himself and confidence in his teammates.”

Flacco will likely be on the field for Saturday’s preseason finale against the Rams, but Stefanski said he’ll get into exact playing time later this week.