Kevin Stefanski: Only Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Huntley will play at QB on Friday

The Browns’ quarterback competition will not be on full display during the team’s preseason opener against the Panthers.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed in his Wednesday press conference that Shedeur Sanders will start the contest. But Tyler “Snoop” Huntley will be the only other quarterback to play in the game, with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel slated to rest.

“We’ll play Shedeur at quarterback,” Stefanski said. “We just signed Snoop Huntley, as you guys saw. We’ll see, get Snoop back up to speed quickly. He’s been in a couple of different offenses since we last saw him. So, he’s doing a great job of working at it. But it’s a great opportunity for all of our young players in that football game.”

Stefanski noted that the Browns are going to work through how much Sanders and Huntley will play on Friday. The head coach added that while most veteran starters will not play, there are some younger players who could suit up with Sanders — including along the offensive line. But receivers Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman will not be on the field.

“My expectations for Shedeur are no different than the rest of the guys, honestly,” Stefanski said. “But expect him to go operate. When you get in these preseason games, you try to keep it very simple so guys can play fast. All concepts that our players know and can kind of not think too much, and just play ball.”

While Flacco’s experience puts him in a position to rest, Pickett and Gabriel are both dealing with a hamstring injury. Pickett and Gabriel are slated to participate in Wednesday’s practice with the Panthers on a limited basis, and won’t do more than 7-on-7 drills.

Flacco will get the majority of first-team reps in the joint practice.