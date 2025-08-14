Kevin Stefanski: “Want to be smart” with Shedeur Sanders’ oblique injury

Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders remains day-to-day with an oblique strain, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in his Thursday morning press conference.

Sanders suffered the injury during Wednesday’s joint practice with the Eagles.

“Yeah, felt it early, I think warming up and then felt it throughout individual [drills], so took a look at it,” Stefanski said. “If it’s a right guard, you can play through that. When it’s a quarterback, you kind of need that muscle to throw.

“So, unfortunately, going to put him down for a little bit here. We’ll treat it day-to-day and see how it responds. But, want to be smart because he’s a thrower — you can’t push that thing.”

Stefanski noted that Sanders will get rest and treatment to help him recover.

“I think it’s just with throwers, and pitchers, and guys that torque and twist their body, you’ve got to be really careful,” Stefanski said.

As for Saturday’s preseason game against Philadelphia, Stefanski noted it’s still unlikely Sanders will play. There’s a possibility Dillon Gabriel starts if his hamstring is recovered enough and responds well to practicing on Wednesday and Thursday. But there’s also a chance Tyler Huntley could play the whole game, as veteran Joe Flacco is not slated to play and Kenny Pickett is still recovering from a hamstring injury.