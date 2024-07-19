Kevin Stefanski: You have to wait a week to find out who’s calling offensive plays

The Browns are waiting until training camp is up and running to answer one question about their plans for the 2024 season.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski hired Ken Dorsey as the team’s new offensive coordinator this offseason, but he has not said which of the two men will be calling the team’s offensive plays this fall. Stefanski was a guest on 92.3 The Fan on Thursday and a fan who donated money to Stefanski’s Keepers Foundation in order to be a co-host of the show asked him to reveal that information.

Stefanski said that everyone needs to have a little more patience.

“I’m sure I’m getting that question officially in about a week, so you’re gonna have to wait a week,” Stefanski said.

The question of who is sending the plays into Deshaun Watson’s helmet is a significant one for the Browns, but any play needs to be executed well and that will ultimately be the determining factor in the team’s fate this year.