Kevin Zeitler, Taylor Decker out of practice for Lions

The Lions were missing two members of their offensive line at Wednesday’s practice.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler (hamstring) was listed as out of practice for the second straight day. He was joined by left tackle Taylor Decker, who did not practice due to personal reasons.

Defensive lineman Pat O’Connor (calf) and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw (hamstring, illness) were the other Lions players out of practice Wednesday. Both of them were also listed as out on Tuesday.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold (foot) and running back David Montgomery (knee) were listed as full participants.

The Lions will issue injury designations for Saturday’s game against the Commanders on Thursday.