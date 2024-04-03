Khaleke Hudson visited Steelers this week

The Steelers had a free agent linebacker in for a visit on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, Khaleke Hudson met with the team. There’s been no word of a potential agreement to a contract for the 2024 season.

Hudson was a 2020 fifth-round pick in Washington and he played in 58 games with the team. Seventeen of those appearances came last season and Hudson started eight of those games while recording 74 tackles, a sack, and two passes defensed.

The Steelers added Patrick Queen to a linebacking group that also includes Elandon Roberts, Cole Holcomb, and Mark Robinson. Hudson would provide further depth if he and the team find common ground on a deal.